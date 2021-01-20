Philip Astley-Sparke Sells 25,000 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $1,110,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,287,845 shares in the company, valued at $57,206,074.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Philip Astley-Sparke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 8,432 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $358,107.04.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Philip Astley-Sparke sold 25,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $1,093,750.00.

Shares of REPL opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.31.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Replimune Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Replimune Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.22.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

