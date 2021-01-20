Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $384.50 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will post $384.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $375.00 million to $394.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners reported sales of $432.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Phillips 66 Partners.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 56.75% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $394.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. 22.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.68. 23,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,794. Phillips 66 Partners has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.