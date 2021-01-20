Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Trading 9.2% Higher

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s stock price traded up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.60 and last traded at $1.55. 1,660,426 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 815,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $112.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Phoenix New Media by 252.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Phoenix New Media by 8.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,806 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phoenix New Media during the third quarter worth $161,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phoenix New Media by 170.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 257,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 162,352 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Phoenix New Media by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 223,967 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG)

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

