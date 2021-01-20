Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Trading Down 0.7%

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) shares fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.88. 3,938 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 236,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.80.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,422 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NYSE:DNK)

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases apartments from property owners and rents them to residents and corporate clients in the People's Republic of China. It designs, renovates, and furnishes apartments; and provides WiFi, 24/7 resident support, and common area maintenance and utilities to the residents, as well as repair and maintenance for private rooms.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.