Phoneum (PHT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $821.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Phoneum has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $93,351.77 and $821.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00061280 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.94 or 0.00547151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043810 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.65 or 0.03923894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016241 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012965 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a token. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,022,512 tokens. Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum. Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Phoneum

Phoneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

