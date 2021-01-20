Pillar (PLR) Price Reaches $0.0215 on Top Exchanges

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Pillar has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $23,204.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pillar has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pillar token can now be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00061736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.04 or 0.00538237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00042947 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,349.18 or 0.03882440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016453 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00012862 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

