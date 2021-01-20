PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.90

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.90 and last traded at $56.82, with a volume of 6679 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 12,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 109,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MUNI)

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

