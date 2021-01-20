Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Trading 6.8% Higher

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.11 and last traded at $32.28. 2,628,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 1,191,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -469.14, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,080 shares in the company, valued at $14,132,198.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,134,540 shares of company stock valued at $136,354,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after buying an additional 830,623 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 57.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 14.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 58.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

