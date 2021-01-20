Pinkcoin (PINK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $3,186.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.09 or 0.00343602 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00030336 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003948 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001102 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $500.69 or 0.01444662 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 449,707,674 coins and its circulating supply is 424,447,238 coins. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.