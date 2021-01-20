Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Announces Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.37. 20,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,717. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.84.

In related news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $483,051.50. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $240,607.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,289,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

