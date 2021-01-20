Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $2.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.35. 17,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.84.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $240,607.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,289,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Scott sold 9,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $483,051.50. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.