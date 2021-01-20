Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $9.82 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.70. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $162.74.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 227.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,099,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,885,000 after purchasing an additional 764,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,515,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,445,000 after buying an additional 694,581 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 283,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,141,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,660,000 after acquiring an additional 139,428 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 487,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,590,000 after acquiring an additional 133,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.39%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

