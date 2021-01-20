Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Macerich in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MAC. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

NYSE MAC opened at $14.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -161.98 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.92.

In related news, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $278,837.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in The Macerich by 9.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 14.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in The Macerich by 8,882.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 19,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 75.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 149,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 64,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Macerich by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,822,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,811,000 after buying an additional 447,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.