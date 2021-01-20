Pirate Chain Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $20.70 million and $3.52 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00273465 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00084496 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00034358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000657 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000050 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 173,140,983 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

