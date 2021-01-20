Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $890,965.18 and $459,787.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00059231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.33 or 0.00531672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00043022 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,357.85 or 0.03853706 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00016258 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012847 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

PVT is a token. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

