Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plantronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Plantronics has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.45. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Plantronics’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Plantronics during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plantronics by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plantronics

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

