PlatonCoin Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week (PLTC)

PlatonCoin (CURRENCY:PLTC) traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One PlatonCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001356 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlatonCoin has a total market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $161,329.00 worth of PlatonCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlatonCoin has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatonCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00061322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.79 or 0.00541824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00044003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.36 or 0.03924995 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016163 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012948 BTC.

PlatonCoin Coin Profile

PlatonCoin (CRYPTO:PLTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2020. PlatonCoin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,163,555 coins. PlatonCoin’s official Twitter account is @platonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlatonCoin’s official website is platonfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Platon Finance is a blockchain digital ecosystem designed to represent a bridge for all the people and business owners so everybody could learn, understand, use and benefit from blockchain, a revolution of technology. “

PlatonCoin Coin Trading

PlatonCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatonCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatonCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatonCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatonCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatonCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.