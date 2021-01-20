Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PLYA shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.42. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $829.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 14,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $81,590.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,411 shares of company stock worth $1,242,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

