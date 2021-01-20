Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) (CVE:PLY)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 7,500 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of C$10.77 million and a PE ratio of -24.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Playfair Mining Ltd. (PLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:PLY)

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel. It holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property consisting of nine mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the Granite Lake Molybdenum located in central Newfoundland, Canada.

