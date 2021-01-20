Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.17-1.32 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.17-1.32 EPS.

Plexus stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.17 and its 200 day moving average is $75.03. Plexus has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.17.

In other news, Chairman Dean A. Foate sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,671,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $214,111.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,731.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,627 shares of company stock worth $5,553,675 over the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

