Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.86

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.86 and traded as high as $24.99. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $24.70, with a volume of 5,709 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Plumas Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $127.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 90.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLBC)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as remote deposits.

