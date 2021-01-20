Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $4.49 on Top Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. One Pluton token can now be bought for $4.49 or 0.00012867 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $175,621.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00526873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00042918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,344.21 or 0.03853455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00016236 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013014 BTC.

About Pluton

Pluton (PLU) is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pluton Token Trading

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.