POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Short Interest Update

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the December 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

PORBF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. POLA Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that POLA Orbis will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

PORBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.