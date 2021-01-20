POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PORBF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POLA Orbis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

PORBF stock opened at $20.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.91 and a beta of 0.33. POLA Orbis has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $20.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. POLA Orbis had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $395.88 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that POLA Orbis will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About POLA Orbis

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.