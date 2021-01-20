Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $126.00

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its price target upped by Wedbush from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PII. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Polaris from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Polaris currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.40.

PII opened at $113.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.06 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average is $97.67. Polaris has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $113.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 108.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 165.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,032.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

