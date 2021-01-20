Polymath Price Tops $0.1000 on Top Exchanges (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $55.56 million and approximately $6.21 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.1000 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Polymath has traded up 12% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.15 or 0.00420038 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003819 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

