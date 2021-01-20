PolySwarm Price Up 16.4% Over Last Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One PolySwarm token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $7,068.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.19 or 0.00060360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.48 or 0.00537011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00043579 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.01 or 0.03926158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00012895 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm is a token. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 tokens. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm.

PolySwarm Token Trading

PolySwarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

