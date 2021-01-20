PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 18,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,427 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 81,022 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.65, for a total value of $10,828,590.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,940 shares in the company, valued at $23,247,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $518,441.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on PPG Industries from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.32. 14,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,998. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.77 and a fifty-two week high of $153.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.