PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) Shares Gap Up to $1,325.00

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) (LON:PPH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,325.00, but opened at $1,385.00. PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) shares last traded at $1,360.00, with a volume of 7,010 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on PPHE Hotel Group Limited (PPH.L) from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of £580.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,339.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,146.64.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited Company Profile

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Netherlands, Germany and Hungary, Croatia, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

