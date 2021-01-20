Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Receives GBX 33.67 Average PT from Analysts

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Get Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) alerts:

Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock opened at GBX 21.01 ($0.27) on Friday. Premier Oil plc has a 1 year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.47 ($1.56). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 23.57. The company has a market cap of £194.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About Premier Oil plc (PMO.L)

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Article: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.