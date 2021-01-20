PressOne Price Hits $0.0064 on Major Exchanges (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $15,892.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne token can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 44% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00061610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.00543598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00043154 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,350.50 or 0.03894062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00012930 BTC.

PressOne Profile

PRS is a token. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 tokens. PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PressOne is press.one. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone.

Buying and Selling PressOne

PressOne can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PressOne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

