Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to $17.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price objective decreased by Roth Capital from $18.50 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a sector perform rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Pretium Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut Pretium Resources to a hold rating and set a $17.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.68.

NYSE:PVG opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pretium Resources will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pretium Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,320,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,001,000 after buying an additional 320,057 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 51,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $3,607,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Pretium Resources by 39.6% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

