Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,496 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Get SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of TOTL stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $46.54 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.