Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $295,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

Shares of XOM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.