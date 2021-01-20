Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $373,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,219,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $55.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.28.

