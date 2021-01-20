Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $411,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 27.6% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,741.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $61.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.13. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.02). The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

