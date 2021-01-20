Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Invests $249,000 in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.37. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $156.15 and a twelve month high of $288.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.25.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.