Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Hexcel by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

HXL stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

