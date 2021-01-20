Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 47,184,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545,883 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,143,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,223,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,332,000 after purchasing an additional 102,539 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,034,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,816,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,278,000 after purchasing an additional 267,536 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $53.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.89.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

