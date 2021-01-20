Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $608.97 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $648.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $584.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $608.33.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total transaction of $768,864.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.