Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Invitae makes up 3.9% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Invitae worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,956,000 after purchasing an additional 102,309 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.16.

NVTA stock opened at $55.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,974 shares of company stock worth $35,544,994 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

