Profit Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 72.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,948,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,210,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,089 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,053,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,030,150,000 after buying an additional 370,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,623,767,000 after buying an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,974,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,721,000 after buying an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,377,000 after buying an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

GS stock opened at $294.20 on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.10.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

