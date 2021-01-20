Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 14,163 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,232 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,163 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,582,868 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $171,858,000 after buying an additional 60,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,530,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $94,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,826 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 28.2% in the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,787,711 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,039,000 after buying an additional 393,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after buying an additional 439,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $52,390,000. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.39.

NYSE:LUV opened at $46.91 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.28.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

