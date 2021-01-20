Profit Investment Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Profit Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HON. Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 29,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $5,398,654.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 792,949 shares of company stock worth $3,067,475. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON opened at $206.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $210.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

