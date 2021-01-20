Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Up 16.6%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s stock price traded up 16.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.32. 903,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 776,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

PROG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Progenity from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Progenity in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Progenity alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Progenity, Inc. will post -5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Athyrium Capital Management, L purchased 4,128,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $13,499,998.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Harry Stylli purchased 152,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,999.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,616,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,797,177.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,365,215 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,949 in the last three months. 80.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROG. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Progenity during the third quarter valued at about $286,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progenity in the second quarter worth about $576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

Progenity Company Profile (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Progenity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progenity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.