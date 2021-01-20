ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Short Interest Down 16.2% in December

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 988,700 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the December 15th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRQR. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRQR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 66.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 27.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 68,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,634,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,626 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRQR traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.36. 7,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.52. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $218.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase 1/2 stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase 1/2 aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

