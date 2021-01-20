ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $194.05

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.05 and last traded at $193.61, with a volume of 129832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $185.06.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.79.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ are set to split before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st. The 2-1 split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, January 20th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

