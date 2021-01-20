ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.55

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 61852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 shares are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, January 21st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, January 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.