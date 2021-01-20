Prosper Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.12 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. Prosper has a market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $3.12 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002675 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00050862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00120285 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00073283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00257698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00064464 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,292.06 or 0.93111411 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,891,300 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

Prosper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.