Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Up 5.5%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)’s share price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.50 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 328,168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 383,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

A number of analysts recently commented on PROSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ING Group started coverage on Prosus in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Prosus has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

